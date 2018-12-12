The world number one and two-time major winner in 2018 hasn't been included in ESPN's The Dominant 20

Brooks Koepka Questions Exclusion From ESPN 20 Dominant Athletes

ESPN has revealed ‘The Dominant 20‘ list, featuring 20 athletes who dominated their sports the most in 2018.

US gymnast Simone Biles topped the list and Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn is in fourth spot.

Jutanugarn recorded a superb year in 2018, winning three times including the US Women’s Open plus victory at the LPGA Tour’s Race to the CME Globe, the money list, the Vare Trophy (scoring average) and more.

Jutanugarn, the women’s world number one, is the only golfer on the list with ESPN describing her as “arguably the game’s greatest putter.”

However, the Thai was the only golfer on the list, and world number one Brooks Koepka questioned his exclusion on Twitter.

Koepka posted the list with three ‘monocle man’ emojis, clearly hinting that he was baffled not be included.

The American won two majors in 2018 plus the CJ Cup and was voted as PGA Tour Player of the Year.

As well as those accolades, he also reached the world number one spot for the first time and had three other top-10s.

Koepka’s exclusion is surprising when you consider that tennis’ Simona Halep only won one major but ranked as highly as 9th on the list.

Halep began the year and ended it as world number one and, like Koepka, won three times.

Well known Europeans on the list include Luka Modric, Lewis Hamilton, Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep.