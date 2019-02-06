The three-time Major winner says Garcia needs to grow up after his Saudi International DQ

Brooks Koepka: Sergio Garcia Acted Like A Child

Sergio Garcia was disqualified for serious misconduct at the Saudi International after damaging six greens on the front nine during his third round.

The Spaniard reportedly dragged his shoe across them and also made a divot mark with his putter.

World No.2 Brooks Koepka was playing at the Saudi International and was two groups ahead of Garcia with no idea what was going on behind him.

“Ugh, it’s frustrating as a player to see, to act like that, to disrespect everybody,” said the three-time Major winner on the Playing Through Podcast.

“To act like a child out there is not cool. It’s not setting a good example and it’s not cool to us, showing us no respect or anybody else.”

“That’s just Sergio acting like a child.

“It’s unfortunate that he’s got to do that and complain. Everybody’s got to play the same golf course.

“I didn’t play very good, but you didn’t really see anybody else doing that. You’re 40-years-old so you gotta grow up eventually.”

These are the second high-profile public comments Koepka has made in recent weeks, after he criticised Bryson DeChambeau’s slow play at the Dubai Desert Classic.

Speaking on last week’s Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast, the American said, “I just don’t understand how it takes a minute and 20 seconds, a minute and 15 to hit a golf ball; it’s not that hard.

“It really drives me nuts especially when it’s a long hitter because you know you’ve got two other guys or at least one guy that’s hitting before you so you can do all your calculations; you should have your numbers.

“Guys are already so slow it’s kind of embarrassing. I just don’t get why you enforce some things and don’t enforce others.”