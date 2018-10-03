The world number three says he and Dustin Johnson did not have an altercation prior to or during the Ryder Cup

Brooks Koepka Speaks Out Over DJ Bust Up Speculation

Brooks Koepka has denied claims of an altercation between himself and Dustin Johnson during the Ryder Cup.

There were varying reports that the two friends almost came to blows in the European team room and also on the plane to Paris prior to the event.

However, speaking at this week’s Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews, the three-time major winner has categorically denied that anything happened.

“There was no fight, no argument,” he said at his highly anticipated press conference.

“It’s actually funny to us. I can’t think of a time when I’ve raised my voice at him in our four years of friendship. It would be curious to know who’d win in a fight though.

As for the story about the fight on the flight over, we were sleeping.”

The American also spoke on the sad subject of Ms Remande, who lost sight in one eye after being struck by one of his wayward drives during the Friday morning fourballs.

Koepka says he is “heartbroken” and that yesterday when he found out was “one of the worst days of my life.”

“Yesterday was one of the worst days of my life. I wasn’t told what happened ’til I got here.

“Nobody feels worse about this than me and it’s messed me up inside. I’m heartbroken. It’s one shot I definitely regret and hopefully I can speak to her.”

Koepka yesterday posted on social media that he was heartbroken and confirmed that he had made contact with her family.

Five-time major winner Phil Mickelson wrote on Twitter that he was “so sorry that this happened.”

“I am so sorry that this happened. We are all praying for Ms. Remande,” he said.

Two-time major champion Bubba Watson wrote on Twitter, “I know this has affected @ BKoepka deeply. I will be praying for Ms. Remande and her family during this time.”

Also at his press conference, Brooks Koepka was also quick to defuse any controversy around the US side which has already had the Koepka/DJ fight story floating around as well as Patrick Reed stating that Jordan Spieth didn’t want to be paired with him.

Furyk has been criticised for breaking up the Spieth/Reed partnership and there were also reports that both Bubba Watson and Patrick Reed failed to gel in the American side.

Koepka stuck up for Captain Jim Furyk, telling media that the team was united.

“The camaraderie was perfect. There was nothing wrong with our team.

“That’s just you guys trying to find a reason behind why we lost and the simple reason is we just didn’t play good enough.”