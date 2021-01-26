Koepka won four Majors and reached the World No.1 position under Harmon's tutorage

Brooks Koepka Splits With Coach Claude Harmon III

Brooks Koepka has split with his long-time coach Claude Harmon III, it has been revealed.

The pair had been working together since 2013, with Koepka going on to win four Majors and become World No.1 in that time.

Harmon III revealed to Golfweek that the duo have split when being asked about Koepka’s form after one of Harmon’s other students Si Woo Kim won the American Express.

“I don’t know. We are no longer working together,” Harmon told Golfweek.

Koepka apparently told Harmon face-to-face at The Floridian, where Harmon teaches, that they would no longer be working together.

This came just three days after The Masters, where Koepka was T7th.

The four-time Major winner and former World No.1 confirmed the news in a statement to Golfweek.

“I love Claude, we had a great run and he’s still family to me, but unfortunately we’re not working together anymore,” Koepka said.

The former World No.1 is currently 12th in the world after sliding down the rankings these past 18 months due to injuries.

His best result of 2020 was a T2nd at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational, one of just four top-10s in 17 starts.

He missed the cut at the American Express, his first start of 2021.

