The four-time Major winner said that fans would be able to hear what players are saying if announcers "shut up and listen"

Brooks Koepka: ‘The Announcers Should Shut Up And Listen’

The PGA Tour is now back and we’ve seen players wear microphones during their rounds, with Rickie Fowler wearing one during last week’s opening round and Adam Hadwin wearing one in the opening round of the RBC Heritage.

With no fans, the PGA Tour is looking at other ways to add entertainment and atmosphere to the broadcast, and wearing mic’s can do just that.

However, Brooks Koepka says that players don’t even need to wear microphones as there are hand-held boom mic’s following them.

He was asked whether he had any thoughts on players being mic’d up and said that fans would be able to hear every word if the commentators shut up and listened.

“Yeah, I do. I don’t understand why they want us to wear a mic when there’s a boom mic that stands ten feet away from every shot that I hit,” the former World No.1 said.

“If the announcers would just shut up and listen, you could hear every word that we’re talking about.

“I don’t understand what the thing is.

“Half the time the lady’s holding a boom mic, and she’s listening to everything we’re saying all the way down.

“If they would just shut up, they could hear everything.”

The European Tour returns next month with its six-event UK swing and it is expected that players in the featured groups will wear microphones.

A European Tour spokesperson told Golf Monthly, “We are always keen to push the envelope as far as innovation in golf is concerned to give added energy and excitement to our tournaments and to our viewers. We are therefore looking into the possibility of doing a couple of different things in our upcoming UK Swing and miking up players is just one of them.”

