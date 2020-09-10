The four-time Major winner has withdrawn due to injury

Brooks Koepka Withdraws From US Open

Two-time US Open champion Brooks Koepka was withdrawn from next week’s event at Winged Foot as he continues to struggle with injury.

“Unfortunately, I have decided to withdraw from next week’s U.S. Open. I’m looking forward to getting healthy and competing at 100% again very soon,” he said in a statement.

Koepka withdrew from the FedEx Cup Playoffs due to his lingering hip and knee injuries, having required treatment on-course during the PGA Championship.

Injuries have plagued his last 12 months and it was around this time last year when he had a procedure in his left knee after the Tour Championship.

He then damaged the same knee again when he slipped on wet concrete at the CJ Cup and he has never fully recovered since.

His form has tailed off and he has found himself down at 8th in the world rankings having began 2020 as World No.1.

The four-time Major winner is without a victory since his WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational triumph last July.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Related: Brooks Koepka What’s in the bag?

“I felt like I got unlucky with the knee and then wasn’t swinging it right because of my knee,” he said at the PGA Championship when asked about his time as World No.1.

He then confirmed his body was still injured at the Wyndham Championship where he missed the cut.

“No, this is physical, yeah. I know how to do it, I can do it, I just physically can’t do it,” he said.

Related: Koepka reveals regret of PGA Championship comment

Subscribe To Golf Monthly Magazine Subscription Deal

Koepka won his maiden Major title at Erin Hills in 2017 and then became the first man to defend the US Open since Curtis Strange in 1989 a year later at Shinnecock Hills.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram