The four-time Major winner gets his year underway in Abu Dhabi next week

Brooks Koepka’s 2020 Schedule: When Is The World No.1 Playing Next?

Brooks Koepka enters the new decade atop the Official World Golf Ranking, will he be able to hold onto it this year?

He gets his year underway in Abu Dhabi next week for the HSBC Championship, which is one of the European Tour’s Rolex Series events.

The American played in it last year, finishing T9th, and it is likely he’ll be receiving an appearance fee for teeing it up.

His second start of 2020 will also be on the European Tour at the Saudi International where he is also highly likely receiving an appearance fee.

Koepka played in Saudi last year, in the tournament’s inaugural year, and finished in T57th.

His good friend Dustin Johnson won and DJ is heading back to defend his title this year, with the tournament taking place from 30th Jan to 2nd Feb.

Koepka is not a fan of west coast golf due to the bumpy poa annua greens, hence why he is playing in the Middle East and skipping the likes of Pebble Beach, Torrey Pines and La Quinta.

He will be teeing it up on the west coast this year though at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, which will only be his second appearance in the event.

Tiger Woods hosts it and the event has been bumped up to ‘Invitational’ status this year, meaning a smaller field, bigger purse and a three-year exemption for the winner instead of two.

The Genesis Open takes place from 13th-16th February.

The following week is the WGC-Mexico Championship and he’ll likely play there as he has teed it up both years he has been fit to play (missed 2018 due to wrist injury).

Koepka will then head home to Florida for the Honda Classic at PGA National, one of his favourite events.

He has played in it every year since 2014, barring 2018 when he had a wrist injury, and is confirmed for 2020.

The World No.1 finished T2nd at the Honda Classic last year, one behind Keith Mitchell.

Brooks Koepka’s 2020 Schedule – Predicted

Jan 16th-19th: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Abu Dhabi Golf Club

Jan 30th-Feb 2nd: Saudi International, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club

Feb 13th-16th: Genesis Invitational, Riviera Country Club

Feb 20th-23rd: WGC-Mexico Championship, Chapultepec Golf Club

Feb 27th-Mar 1st: Honda Classic, PGA National

Mar 5th-8th: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Bay Hill

Mar 12th-15th: Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass

Mar 25th-29th: WGC-Match Play, Austin Country Club

Apr 9th-12th: The Masters, Augusta National GC

May 14th-17th: USPGA Championship, TPC Harding Park – DEFENDING CHAMPION

June 18th-21st: US Open, Winged Foot GC

July 2nd-5th: WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational, TPC Southwind – DEFENDING CHAMPION

July 16th-19th: The Open Championship, Royal St George’s

July 30th-2nd Aug: Olympic Golf Tournament, Kasumigaseki GC

Aug 13th-16th: The Northern Trust, TPC Boston

Aug 20th-23rd: BMW Championship, Olympia Fields

Aug 27th-30th: Tour Championship, East Lake

Note: In 2019 he played the AT&T Byron Nelson, RBC Canadian Open, Travelers Championship and 3M Open so they are also likely for 2020

