The American was criticised for a brief handshake with Richard McEvoy at the European Open

Bryson DeChambeau Apologises After Handshake Criticism

Bryson DeChambeau came close to winning his first European Tour title at the Porsche European Open, but a nightmare last four holes saw him fritter away his chances.

The Golfing Scientist was playing in the final group with winner Richard McEvoy and gave a very brief handshake to his playing partner on the final green after throwing away the tournament.

DeChambeau shot six over for the day and ended five behind McEvoy after playing his final four holes, which included three par-5s, in five over par.

He finished bogey, bogey, par, triple-bogey to slide down the leaderboard and post a final round of 78.

Watch DeChambeau’s disaster final four holes:

Bryson was criticised for the handshake with McEvoy, with the American not even looking at his English counterpart who had just captured his first European Tour victory.

He apologised on his Instagram account after the round, calling McEvoy “a class act”.

“Tough finish today at the @peo_18 , but overall I had a great week in Hamburg. Thank you to Porsche European Open for having me. A terrific golf course with great support from the fans. I apologize to Richard McEvoy and the fans for my brevity on 18. He is a class act, worthy champion and I enjoyed playing with him the past two days. Looking forward to next week in Akron at the @wgc_bridgestone and continuing to work hard on my game,” he wrote on Instagram.