Bryson DeChambeau Compass Use Banned

The Golfing Scientist will no longer be able to use a compass during rounds
Bryson DeChambeau Compass Use Being Investigated
The Golfing Scientist Bryson DeChambeau uses single length irons, seriously thick grips, floats his golf balls in epsom salts and swears by his one-plane swing.
And we recently saw that he also carries around a compass with him to draw perfect circles in his yardage books.
The 24-year-old was spotted using his compass during the Travelers Championship where he was told it was being investigated by the PGA Tour and it has now subsequently been banned.
The USGA released this statement to the Golf Channel:
“At the request of the PGA Tour, the USGA and the R&A reviewed Bryson DeChambeau’s stated use of a drawing compass to assist him in determining ‘true’ hole locations, and jointly determined that his specific usage would be in breach of Rule 14-3, if used in a future round.
“The Rule prohibits a player, during a stipulated round, from using any artificial device or unusual equipment, or using any equipment in an abnormal manner, that ‘might assist him in making a stroke or in his play.’
“Because a compass is not a usual piece of equipment in golf, and Bryson clearly stated that he had used the device to assist him, the USGA, R&A and the PGA Tour agreed it was in the best interest of the game to share this determination with Bryson immediately.
“In doing so before his next round, we have made every effort to assist Bryson in avoiding possible disqualification and provide clarity to the PGA Tour and other players in the field.”
The two-time PGA Tour winner has apparently been using a compass since 2016.
“It’s been used for a long, long time,” DeChambeau said last month.
“People are saying it’s an unusual device, that’s at least what the tour’s saying.
“It’s funny people take notice when you start playing well.”
Carnoustie Hole By Hole Guide
We take you through all 18 holes at…
Bryson DeChambeau What’s In The Bag?
We take a look inside the 'Golfing Scientist'…
Brooke Henderson Smashes Club In Half, Nearly Injures Caddie
The Canadian showed some frustration during the Women's…
Hosung Choi: The Man With The Viral Golf Swing
HoSung Choi sent social media wild this weekend…
And why he uses it? “Figuring out true pin locations,” DeChambeau said.
“The pin locations are a little bit off every once in a while, so I’m making sure they’re in the exact right spot.”
However, he’ll now have to look at other ways to determine the exact pin position.
It is not the first time Bryson DeChambeau has been investigated and told to change his ways.
In early 2017 he began putting using the side saddle technique and was told to stop by the USGA.
“It [was] a long conversation. But the USGA essentially doesn’t like me doing it,” he said at the time.
DeChambeau finished in a tie for ninth at the Travelers Championship. He is currently ranked a career-high 22nd in the world and looks likely to qualify for the USA Ryder Cup side.
He won his second PGA Tour title at Jack Nicklaus’ Memorial Tournament earlier this month after beating Ben An in a playoff.
His first PGA Tour title came at the 2017 John Deere Classic almost a year ago.
He also won a Web.com Tour Finals event the previous year.