Bryson DeChambeau Compass Use Banned

The Golfing Scientist will no longer be able to use a compass during rounds

Bryson DeChambeau Compass Use Being Investigated

The Golfing Scientist Bryson DeChambeau uses single length irons, seriously thick grips, floats his golf balls in epsom salts and swears by his one-plane swing.

And we recently saw that he also carries around a compass with him to draw perfect circles in his yardage books.

The 24-year-old was spotted using his compass during the Travelers Championship where he was told it was being investigated by the PGA Tour and it has now subsequently been banned.

The USGA released this statement to the Golf Channel:

“At the request of the PGA Tour, the USGA and the R&A reviewed Bryson DeChambeau’s stated use of a drawing compass to assist him in determining ‘true’ hole locations, and jointly determined that his specific usage would be in breach of Rule 14-3, if used in a future round.

“The Rule prohibits a player, during a stipulated round, from using any artificial device or unusual equipment, or using any equipment in an abnormal manner, that ‘might assist him in making a stroke or in his play.’

“Because a compass is not a usual piece of equipment in golf, and Bryson clearly stated that he had used the device to assist him, the USGA, R&A and the PGA Tour agreed it was in the best interest of the game to share this determination with Bryson immediately.

“In doing so before his next round, we have made every effort to assist Bryson in avoiding possible disqualification and provide clarity to the PGA Tour and other players in the field.”

The two-time PGA Tour winner has apparently been using a compass since 2016.

“It’s been used for a long, long time,” DeChambeau said last month.

“People are saying it’s an unusual device, that’s at least what the tour’s saying.

“It’s funny people take notice when you start playing well.”