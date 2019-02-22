The Golfing Scientist was caught on camera damaging a green and smashing his club into a bunker

WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau Damages Green And Bunker

Bryson DeChambeau has come under fire on social media after a video of him smashing his putter into a green at the WGC-Mexico Championship was viewed over 200,000 times on social media.

It was picked up on a Sky Sports broadcast from Chapultepec Golf Club with DeChambeau in the background walking up to the green.

He got given his putter by his caddie and immediately smashed his flatstick into the putting surface before repairing the mark.

A tweet from @IAndyHwk mentions that it is on a practice green which makes the incident seem very strange.

Watch: DeChambeau smashes green

Lee Westwood joked on Twitter that the putter smash might be one of DeChambeau’s scientific methods of repairing a pitch mark.

The Golfing Scientist’s actions may not be dissimilar to what Sergio Garcia did on the 6th hole during the Saudi International where he was disqualified.

The difference in this case is that Garcia also damaged many more greens by dragging his shoe across them.

Also similarly with Sergio Garcia, who was seen smashing a bunker in frustration, DeChambeau was filmed taking his frustration out on the sand too.

This happened at last week’s Genesis Open at Riviera where Bryson hacked a chunk of turf out of a bunker lip: