Bryson DeChambeau Given Slow Play Warning In Dubai

The European Tour announced tougher crackdowns on slow play earlier this month and we’ve already seen some positive signs of progress.

Viktor Hovland received a bad time in Abu Dhabi where rounds were around 6-10 minutes quicker.

Bryson DeChambeau was then given a slow play warning at the Dubai Desert Classic during the final round.

The Golfing Scientist was heavily criticised after last year’s Dubai Desert Classic, which he won, for slow play with Brooks Koepka even having his say on his fellow American.

DeChambeau said he “loves” the European Tour’s new stricter slow play guidelines and that they won’t affect him because of how far he now hits it.

However, in the final round of the Dubai Desert Classic he was seen getting a slow play warning, as the video posted to social media below shows:

That was on the 10th hole and it may have stressed him out, like a bad time did to Viktor Hovland the previous week, as he finished with four consecutive bogeys to miss out on the playoff by four.

He was later filmed having a discussion with his caddie on the 14th hole over a 10 o’clock 8 iron or a 10:30 9 iron.

He was ready to hit his shot initially rather quickly in less than 30 seconds but then ultimately took around 50 seconds to pull the trigger after changing club to the 10:30 9 iron.

Watch that video below:

Still, he does look to have sped up, which his playing partner Eddie Pepperell agrees with.

He played with Pepperell for the first time after the Englishman called him a “single minded twit” on social media for slow play last year.

“We actually got on quite well,” Pepperell tweeted.

“And to his credit, he’s sped up.”

DeChambeau finished in T8th position to remain 17th in the world.

He is back in the States now for his third start in as many weeks at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

