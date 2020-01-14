The Golfing Scientist says he loves the European Tour's new tougher slow play rules

Bryson DeChambeau In Favour Of Slow Play Sanctions – “I Love It”

When many golf fans think of Bryson DeChambeau, the words ‘slow’ and ‘play’ will likely come to mind.

We see it in plenty of our comments on social media about the Golfing Scientist’s slow play, and it all stemmed from around this time last year.

DeChambeau was playing in the Dubai Desert Classic where a long conversation with his caddie was being show on TV.

They were discussing things like ‘air density’ and it led to Brooks Koepka telling the Golf Monthly podcast that slow play is “embarrassing.”

DeChambeau was then filmed taking well over two minutes to hit a putt during The Northern Trust in August on the PGA Tour.

This, again, led to wide social media criticism of the American, forcing him to release a statement vowing to speed up after the PGA Tour released a statement of their own on slow play.

He is once again playing in the Middle East this week where he was asked about new tougher sanctions on slow play breaches introduced by the European Tour.

He is fully in favour of them and maintains that he has now sped up.

Partly because he is hitting it so far.

“Considering how far I’m hitting, I don’t think that will be an issue anymore,” he said.

Listen to this week’s podcast:

January Magazine Subscription Offer Golf Monthly Instruction

“I love it. I love it. I told you guys, even back at — on the PGA Tour, when stuff was happening, I told you guys, I welcome it.

“I was playing under the rules and there was no rhyme or reason to be called out, other than the fact that it looked like it was a really, really long time that it took, and it was, absolutely. I’m not saying it wasn’t.

“But I was playing under the rules at that point in time, and there’s no reason or why I should have been given so much heat, considering other things that had occurred that day and previous days of other people that I played with and other things that occurred.

“It’s just .01 per cent of the time that that happens on Tour, which it happens literally with everybody out there. They just caught it on camera at that specific moment in time.

“To be called out like that was kind of weird, but it is what it is and I take it and I understand it.

Related: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship betting tips 2020

“All I’m doing is my absolute best to be better, and that’s what I look forward to this year is, again, like I said, a new me, a new person, and a way that’s going to represent all tours, all golf in general in a positive way to help grow the game.

“That’s what I’ve always been about is trying to shine a light on the game of golf and not push people away, with developing the one-length irons, having a new way of swinging the golf club and doing all these different things that look weird, but have been a massive benefit to the game, that’s what I’m about.

“So when considering change like that, I welcome it.”

Trending On Golf Monthly

Related: European Tour increases severity of slow play breaches

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram