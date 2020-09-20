The Golfing Scientist won his maiden Major title by six strokes at Winged Foot

Bryson DeChambeau Tames Winged Foot To Win US Open

Bryson DeChambeau produced the round of his life to win his maiden Major title in superb fashion at the US Open.

The 26-year-old came from two strokes behind at the start of the day to leave behind playing partner Matthew Wolff at Winged Foot.

He carded a final round of 67 to finish as the only man under par for the week and six ahead of Matthew Wolff in second.

Winged Foot posed a tough test for the world’s best players this week but Bryson managed to tame the New York venue with his newly bulked-up frame helping him overpower many of the holes.

His 67 was the only round under par on Sunday and did not shoot a single round over par for the four days.

The Californian hit just 23 of 56 fairways for the week but found 46 out of 72 greens in regulation and was sensational around the brutally difficult putting surfaces.

The Golfing Scientist bulked up to help his Major chances and he has finished T4th and 1st in the two Majors since lockdown.

Bryson was out in three under par on Sunday after a birdie at the 4th and an eagle at the 9th, which was matched by Wolff.

DeChambeau’s eagle on 9:

It was match play from that moment on with the likes of Oosthuizen, Schauffele, English, McIlroy, Matsuyama and co. all some way back.

However, Wolff bogeyed the 10th to fall to two over for the day and DeChambeau birdied the 11th to go three clear.

He never looked back.

Wolff dropped another at the 14th where DeChambeau made a sublime up-and-down to take a four stroke lead with four holes remaining and the 21-year-old then fell six behind his playing partner after a double bogey on the 16th to drop to five over for the day.

DeChambeau’s par save on 14:

Matthew Wolff ended in 2nd place after finishing T4th in his first Major as a pro last month at the PGA Championship.

Louis Oosthuizen was 3rd at two over with Harris English fourth at three over.

Xander Schauffele was 5th at plus four with World No.1 Dustin Johnson and Will Zalatoris in T7th.

Having turned pro in 2016 following his 2015 US Amateur victory and Masters low-amateur honours, Bryson DeChambeau has gone on to win a Major and six PGA Tour titles as well as over $20m in prize money in his short career so far.

He moves up to 5th in the world.

The winning moment:

There were hopes that Rory McIlroy could play his way into contention on Sunday after a third round 68 took him to within six strokes.

However, the former World No.1 four-putted the 1st green to make double bogey to end any hopes straight away.

He finished at +6 in T9th.

