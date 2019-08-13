The Golfing Scientist says he wants to be part of the solution to slow play, not the problem

Bryson DeChambeau Vows To Speed Up In Statement

Bryson DeChambeau was the centre of a slow play storm at the Northern Trust where he was lambasted for taking over 2 minutes 20 seconds to hit a putt.

The Golfing Scientist felt like he had been “attacked” on social media but did manage to clear the air with Brooks Koepka in a discussion.

The five-time PGA Tour winner has released a statement saying that he is “committed to being a part of the solution” to slow play and “not the problem.”

“Slow play affects the quality of the game for both players and our fans and I’ve always had the utmost respect for my playing partners, including JT and Tommy. I’m constantly trying to improve and I will do my very best to improve my pace,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Golf is my passion and livelihood.

“It’s my responsibility to help improve the game to be more enjoyable for all.

“Pace of play has been an issue for golf at all levels for a long time, and I’m committed to being a part of the solution, not the problem.

“I want to be a good representative of the game and the @PGATour and I looking forward to working with the TOUR and fellow players to find a solution to slow play.”

The video of DeChambeau’s putt received over 2.5 million views on social media and drew plenty of criticism including from his fellow pros.

The American was called a “single minded twit” by Eddie Pepperell who later apologised.

This all prompted the PGA Tour to announce that it would be reviewing its pace of play policy.