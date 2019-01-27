Bryson DeChambeau pulled away from the field to claim his first European Tour title in the Dubai Desert Classic at the Emirates Golf Club.
Bryson DeChambeau wins Dubai Desert Classic
DeChambeau started the final round in Dubai with just a one-stroke lead over defending champion Li Haotong. But the American quickly extended that advantage, holing his birdie putt from 20 feet at the first before making another gain at the second. He continued in that vein, with another birdie at the long third from close range to get to 19-under-par. DeChambeau created more chances on the front nine, but no putts dropped and he reached the turn in 32 . The 25 year old then extended his lead further as he began the back nine, holing a ten-foot eagle putt at the long 10th before picking up a birdie at the 11th to move to 22-under and open up a six-shot lead.
From that point he wasn’t really challenged. He was fortunate on the 12th, having found trouble from the tee. In the end on that hole, he did well to walk off with a bogey.
He bounced back with a birdie on the tough 13th and then gained further ground with another birdie on the 14th. Another gain on the 17th and a par on the par-5 last saw him card an impressive 64 and win by seven strokes.
“Today I was happy with my game. I executed a lot of great shots,” he said. “Today was a pleasure. It was obviously a lot of fun to be able to finally hoist an international trophy, I’m so happy about that. I was trying to shoot 25 under today and missed it by one, but I’m happy with the results for sure. I was trying to go as deep as possible today.”
England’s Matt Wallace carded a closing 68 to end the week alone in second with Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Alvaro Quiros and Paul Waring tie for third on 16-under par.
Omega Dubai Desert Classic
Emirates GC, Dubi, United Arab Emirates
24-27 Jan
Purse: $3,250,000 Par: 72
1 Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 66 66 68 64 264 €476,394
2 Matt Wallace (Eng) 70 64 69 68 271 €317,599
T3 Sergio Garcia (Esp) 66 70 70 66 272 €135,774
T3 Ian Poulter (Eng) 67 71 70 64 272 €135,774
T3 Alvaro Quiros (Esp) 69 64 71 68 272 €135,774
T3 Paul Waring (Eng) 67 70 71 64 272 €135,774
T7 Justin Harding (RSA) 70 68 72 63 273 €66,201
T7 Lucas Herbert (Aus) 69 63 72 69 273 €66,201
T7 Thorbjorn Olesen (Den) 69 67 68 69 273 €66,201
T7 Jason Scrivener (Aus) 67 67 71 68 273 €66,201
T7 Lee Westwood (Eng) 67 70 69 67 273 €66,201
Note: Player score in bold signifies Titleist ball usage