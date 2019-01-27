Bryson DeChambeau pulled away from the field to claim his first European Tour title in the Dubai Desert Classic at the Emirates Golf Club.

Bryson DeChambeau wins Dubai Desert Classic

Bryson DeChambeau pulled away from the field to claim his first European Tour title in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at the Emirates Golf Club.

DeChambeau started the final round in Dubai with just a one-stroke lead over defending champion Li Haotong. But the American quickly extended that advantage, holing his birdie putt from 20 feet at the first before making another gain at the second. He continued in that vein, with another birdie at the long third from close range to get to 19-under-par. DeChambeau created more chances on the front nine, but no putts dropped and he reached the turn in 32 . The 25 year old then extended his lead further as he began the back nine, holing a ten-foot eagle putt at the long 10th before picking up a birdie at the 11th to move to 22-under and open up a six-shot lead.

From that point he wasn’t really challenged. He was fortunate on the 12th, having found trouble from the tee. In the end on that hole, he did well to walk off with a bogey.

Golf Monthly Instruction

He bounced back with a birdie on the tough 13th and then gained further ground with another birdie on the 14th. Another gain on the 17th and a par on the par-5 last saw him card an impressive 64 and win by seven strokes.

“Today I was happy with my game. I executed a lot of great shots,” he said. “Today was a pleasure. It was obviously a lot of fun to be able to finally hoist an international trophy, I’m so happy about that. I was trying to shoot 25 under today and missed it by one, but I’m happy with the results for sure. I was trying to go as deep as possible today.”

England’s Matt Wallace carded a closing 68 to end the week alone in second with Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Alvaro Quiros and Paul Waring tie for third on 16-under par.

Omega Dubai Desert Classic

Emirates GC, Dubi, United Arab Emirates

24-27 Jan

Purse: $3,250,000 Par: 72

Golf Monthly Instruction

1 Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 66 66 68 64 264 €476,394

2 Matt Wallace (Eng) 70 64 69 68 271 €317,599

T3 Sergio Garcia (Esp) 66 70 70 66 272 €135,774

T3 Ian Poulter (Eng) 67 71 70 64 272 €135,774

T3 Alvaro Quiros (Esp) 69 64 71 68 272 €135,774

T3 Paul Waring (Eng) 67 70 71 64 272 €135,774

T7 Justin Harding (RSA) 70 68 72 63 273 €66,201

T7 Lucas Herbert (Aus) 69 63 72 69 273 €66,201

T7 Thorbjorn Olesen (Den) 69 67 68 69 273 €66,201

T7 Jason Scrivener (Aus) 67 67 71 68 273 €66,201

T7 Lee Westwood (Eng) 67 70 69 67 273 €66,201

Note: Player score in bold signifies Titleist ball usage