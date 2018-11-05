Bryson DeChambeau wins Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

Bryson DeChambeau carded a closing 66 to win the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin by a single shot over fellow American Patrick Cantlay.

Byrson DeChambeau holed a monster putt for eagle on the 16th hole en-route to a closing 66 and a one-shot victory in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas. It was his fourth PGA Tour victory in the last 12 months.

In a closely fought final round at TPC Summerlin, where four players had at least a share of the lead on the back nine, it was DeChambeau who came out on top, winning by a single stroke from defending champion Patrick Cantlay.

It was Cantlay who moved in front after a birdie on the 16th but he then played a poor bunker shot on the 17th and was left with a long par effort.

Playing behind him DeChambeau then holed an eagle putt on the par-5 16th from some 60 feet out. After hearing the roar, Cantlay then missed his try for par.

DeChambeau took to the front and was able to hold on to win by one and claim his fifth PGA Tour title.

“I was able to play some great golf,” DeChambeau said. “I’m happy to get it done.”

Cantlay had been looking to become the first player since Jim Furyk to successfully defend this title but he came up just shy and was left to rue the poorly judged bunker shot on the 17th.

“When I dug my left foot in, it didn’t have a bunch of sand,” Cantlay said. “I hit the shot and there was more sand under the ball. I didn’t anticipate it.”

There were others who had disappointing Sundays at TPC Summerlin.

Joint 54-hole leader Peter Uihlein fell away to a tie for 23rd with a closing 75 while both Lucas Glover and Sam Ryder had chances to win but came up short.

Despite finding the water on the 16th, Ryder carded an excellent 62 to end the week in third place.

Glover had carded a superb 61 on Saturday but he couldn’t continue that form on the final day – he finished 10-shots worse with a 71 to drop into a tie for seventh.

Rickie Fowler closed with 63 to finish tied fourth with Abraham Ancer and Robert Streb.

TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada

1-4 November

Purse: $7,000,000 Par: 71

1 Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 66 66 65 66 263 $1,260,000

2 Patrick Cantlay (USA) 69 67 63 65 264 $756,000

3 Sam Ryder (USA) 66 71 66 62 265 $476,000

T4 Rickie Fowler (USA) 68 67 69 63 267 $289,333

T4 Abraham Ancer (Mex) 66 66 69 66 267 $289,333

T4 Robert Streb (USA) 65 66 68 68 267 $289,333

T7 Chesson Hadley (USA) 69 67 65 68 269 $218,167

T7 Ryan Palmer (USA) 71 65 65 68 269 $218,167

T7 Lucas Glover (USA) 67 70 61 71 269 $218,167

T10 Bud Cauley (USA) 72 66 67 65 270 $161,000

T10 Brandon Harkins (USA) 70 66 70 64 270 $161,000

T10 Joaquin Niemann (Chi) 69 68 67 66 270 $161,000

T10 Scott Piercy (USA) 69 68 68 65 270 $161,000

T10 Gary Woodland (USA) 69 67 71 63 270 $161,000

