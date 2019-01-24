The Golfing Scientist may sign up for a European Tour card this year

Bryson DeChambeau Would Welcome European Tour Membership

Bryson DeChambeau is in Dubai this week for the Dubai Desert Classic and gave a major boost to the European Tour.

The World No.5, in an interview with Sky Sports, hinted that he may take up a European Tour membership.

With Rory McIlroy’s comments about potentially not joining this year, this could be great news for Keith Pelley and the European Tour.

The Golfing Scientist also says he wants to be an international golfer and has set a target this year to win outside of America as he looks to reach the World No.1 spot.

“Yeah, absolutely, I’d do a membership, that’s obvious,” he told Sky Sports.

“There are plenty of players that have won worldwide, and I want to be one of them. So that’s a yes.

“I’m honestly just excited to try and capture an international victory, and that’s really what I want to do this week.

“I’ve set my sights on an international win, and then also majors, for sure.”

Golf Monthly Instruction

The 25-year-old, who won four times on the PGA Tour in 2018, is also teeing it up in Saudi Arabia next week so will already have played two of the four regular European Tour events needed for the season – 12 events are needed for a European Tour card: That can be made up of 4 Majors, 4 WGCs and 4 regular ET events.

He is back in Dubai for the first time since 2016, where he was low amateur.

Other European Tour events he has teed it up in the past include last year’s Porsche European Open in Germany, where he caused controversy with a lacklustre handshake with playing partner and winner Richard McEvoy.

He also played in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship last year, as well as in 2016 where he played Qatar as an amateur too and then Crans-sur-Sierre later in the season as a pro at the European Masters.

In what would be a massive boost for the Tour, DeChambeau could potentially take up membership this year and play in events like the Irish or Scottish Opens prior to The Open, or further Rolex Series events later in the year like the BMW PGA Championship.

Wentworth is always well attended by fans with its location around the London/Surrey area and DeChambeau would attract massive galleries at the BMW PGA Championship if he were to play.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Other big Rolex Series events this year include the Italian Open, Turkish Airlines Open, Nedbank Golf Challenge and DP World Tour Championship.