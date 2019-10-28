The two-time Masters champion hit a truly absurd drive during the Zozo Championship

WATCH: Bubba Watson Cuts Corner With Outrageous Drive

Bubba Watson is one of golf’s most creative players with the ability to see shots and shape them differently to many others.

The two-time Masters champion’s most famous shot was a near 90 degree hook with a gap wedge in a playoff against Louis Oosthuizen to win his first Green Jacket.

Another of his most famous shots was a driver off the deck on the 18th at Kapalua that led to an eagle.

The American can add another shot to his showreel after a truly ridiculous drive at the Zozo Championship.

Watch: Bubba’s most outrageous shot?

Teeing off on the dogleg-right par-5 6th hole, Bubba literally aimed directly right off the tee to fade it back onto the hole running parallel with his.

What was even stranger was that he was aiming just to the left of a large board showing the hole details and in between a fairly small gap in the trees.

Needless to say, a player of lesser skill could have caused some serious damage trying to pull a shot like this off!

Bubba pulled it off, though, to the delight of the fans and it’s hilarious to then watch him walk off in a completely different direction to his playing partners.

The two-time Masters champion and 12-time PGA Tour winner finished at +1 in a tie for 51st place at the Zozo Championship.

After winning three times on the PGA Tour in 2018, the American has had a quieter year in 2019 with three top-10s.

Tiger Woods finished at 17 under par to win by three in what was his 82nd PGA Tour triumph, equalling Sam Snead’s record.

