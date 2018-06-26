The Travelers Championship winner donated $200,000 of his winner's cheque



Bubba Watson Donates $200,000 To Charity

Bubba Watson won his 12th PGA Tour title at the Travelers Championship, the third time he has won that tournament and his third victory of 2018.

Bubba shot a closing 63 on Sunday to win by three strokes.

He picked up a winner’s cheque of $1.26m and donated $200,000 of it to the tournament’s charities.

Most of the money will go to the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp which provides medically-supervised summer camps and programmes free of charge to children with serious illnesses and their families.

Class Bubba.

The 39-year-old’s donation took the money raised for the week to $2m. Well played all.