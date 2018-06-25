Bubba Watson wins Travelers Championship

Bubba Watson fired a closing round of 63 to come from six shots behind and win the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands for a third time.

Bubba Watson overcame a six-shot deficit to win the Travelers Championship for a third time. He finished on 263, three ahead of England’s Paul Casey, 2009 Open champion Stewart Cink, J.B. Holmes and Beau Hossler.

Watson carded 33 on the front nine, but really got it going on the run for home, making five birdies. He tied Paul Casey at 16-under par by getting up and down from the bunker for a birdie on the course’s signature 15th hole. Then, still tied on the par-4 18th, Watson hit his tee shot 366 yards, pitched inside three feet before taking the lead with the putt.

Watson won this event for a third time, having also triumphed in 2010 and 2015. It was his third win of this PGA Tour season and he has now climbed to third on the FedEx Cup standings.

“I feel like this is my home course,” Watson said. “As soon as they put the schedule up, I sign up for this. I want to come back here. Hitting some of those shots, especially the shot on 18, downwind, it was very difficult, but somehow pulling it off. And that’s what we all try to do on Sundays is pull off the amazing shot.”

Casey had led by four coming into the final round, but he struggled on Sunday. He made back-to-back bogeys on the 16th and 17th holes to remove any chance of victory. The Englishman, who lost out in a playoff to Watson for this title back in 2015, had to make do with a share of second place with Stewart Cink, J.B. Holmes and Beau Hossler.

“There was a lot of fight in there,” Casey said. “But, I fought my golf swing all day as you can see coming down the last couple of holes.”

Stewart Cink matched the best round of the week with a 62 on Sunday. The two-time Travelers Championship winner came out of the blocks fast, opening with three straight birdies and scoring 29 on the front nine. He was 7-under through 10 holes and was thinking at that stage that a 59 could be possible.

“I knew that I needed three birdies to shoot 59. But quickly, I also remembered that the golf tournament was on the line and it would mean a lot more to me to win the Travelers Championship than to shoot a 59,” he said.

1 Bubba Watson (USA) 70 63 67 63 263 $1,260,000

T2 Paul Casey (Eng) 65 67 62 72 266 $462,000

T2 Stewart Cink (USA) 68 68 68 62 266 $462,000

T2 J.B. Holmes (USA) 66 68 65 67 266 $462,000

T2 Beau Hossler (USA) 65 67 68 66 266 $462,000

T6 Brian Harman (USA) 64 66 69 68 267 $234,500

T6 Russell Henley (USA) 66 65 67 69 267 $234,500

T6 Kevin Tway (USA) 71 64 67 65 267 $234,500

T9 Anirban Lahiri (Ind) 67 67 65 69 268 $189,000

T9 Chase Seiffert (USA) 66 71 67 64 268 $189,000

T9 Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 66 66 68 68 268 $189,000

