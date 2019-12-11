The Golfing Scientist was hitting it over the back net on the driving range at the Presidents Cup

WATCH: Bulked-Up Bryson DeChambeau “Hitting It Too Far” On Driving Range

Following the Shriners Open in October, Bryson DeChambeau vowed to bulk up in a bid to hit the ball further.

“I’m going to come back next year and look like a different person,” the Golfing Scientist said.

“You’re going to see some pretty big changes in my body, which is going to be a good thing.

“Going to be hitting it a lot further.”

Just a couple of weeks later he posted updates from the gym and range where he was hitting 126mph swing speed, well above his 118mph average and 122mph high from the 2019 season.

At the Presidents Cup this week, the five-time PGA Tour winner is looking noticeably bigger so it will be interesting to see his numbers on Tour next season.

A video showed the American “pounding” his driver over the back net at the driving range, prompting an official to radio his boss asking if it was okay for Bryson to continue.

“I’m hitting it too far now,” DeChambeau said to a PGA Tour cameraman, with the Tour reporting that he was averaging 311 yards of carry during his practice session.

“DeChambeau is just hitting it straight over the fence,” a driving range official told his boss on the walkie-talkie.

“What do you want me to do?”

His reply was to allow Bryson to carry on “pounding driver into the shed,” as DeChambeau said.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Watch the video below –

Watch Junior Presidents Cup members discuss watching DeChambeau on the range…

DeChambeau makes his Presidents Cup debut this week at Royal Melbourne where the USA, captained by player/captain Tiger Woods, seek to win for the eighth-consecutive time.

Trending On Golf Monthly

Related: Woods picks himself to go first out on Presidents Cup day one

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram