The Golfing Scientist vowed to look like a different person and he is certainly delivering on that promise...

Bulked Up Bryson DeChambeau Posts Update

Earlier this month, Bryson DeChambeau revealed that he was taking six weeks off to bulk up in attempt to hit the ball further.

“I’m going to come back next year and look like a different person,” the Golfing Scientist said after finishing T4th in his title defence at the Shriners Open.

“You’re going to see some pretty big changes in my body, which is going to be a good thing.

“Going to be hitting it a lot further.”

Fast forward two-and-a-half weeks and he is already putting on muscle and extra speed in his swing.

Earlier this week he posted an update with a swing video showing 126mph clubhead speed.

To put that into context, he was 35th in that category on the PGA Tour last season with an average speed of 118mph and a highest-recorded speed of just over 122mph.

The work in the gym has clearly been paying off.

DeChambeau vowed to look like a different person and he is also delivering on that promise too, revealing that he has already put on 25lbs.

He posted a series of videos on Instagram saying that he began the process at 195lbs (13.9 stone) and is currently at 220lbs (15.7 stone) with a goal of 230lbs (16.4 stone).

In the videos from the gym, DeChambeau can be seen lifting heavy weights frantically and doing pull-ups.

He certainly does look like he has bulked up…

The American has won five times on the PGA Tour and reached a career-high 5th in the world.

He averaged 302.5 yards off the tee for the 2018/19 season (ranking 34th) but may well be one of golf’s longest hitters in 2020.

