Butch Harmon Denies Report He Is Working With Jordan Spieth

Our eyes lit up over the weekend when we saw a report that Butch Harmon and Jordan Spieth were teaming up.

However, Butch was quick to dismiss the report that he had been tasked with rebuilding the three-time Major winner’s game.

A tweet from GOLFTV claimed that Golf Digest’s Dave Shedloski had confirmed that the pair were working together.

Shedloski then clarified the report, saying Spieth “has seen Harmon to get another set of eyes on changes he’s making. But Cameron McCormick also remains on the team.”

Butch Harmon screenshotted the tweet and posted on his Instagram page: “This is not true and I have no idea who has said this.”

Spieth currently finds himself down at 85th in the Official World Golf Ranking and is without a victory since the 2017 Open Championship.

He finished 107th in the 2020 FedEx Cup after recording just two top-10 finishes from 20 events.

The Texan’s last top-five finish came at the 2019 PGA Championship more than 18 months ago.

Spieth has won three Majors, 11 PGA Tour titles, the FedEx Cup and has spent 26 weeks as World Number One.

He has also won over $41m on the PGA Tour.

The 27-year-old is expected to make his first start of 2021 this month.

Butch Harmon, one of the greatest teachers of his generation, semi-retired in 2019 from his coaching and broadcasting duties.

The 77-year-old cut back on his traveling and now teaches from home in Las Vegas.

He famously coached Tiger Woods from 1993-2004 and has also worked with Greg Norman, Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson.