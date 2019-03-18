Butch Harmon, arguably golf's greatest instructor, plans to cut back on travelling so will no longer teach or commentate out on Tour. By Mason McDonagh

Butch Harmon Retires From Sky Sports Golf

Two sources confirmed to Golfweek, on the condition of anonymity, that the legendary golf coach and commentator Butch Harmon has told his current group of players that he is “done on Tour”.

The 75-year-old is not retiring as a golf instructor completely, as he will still be teaching from his home in Las Vegas, but he will no longer travel to Tour events.

In addition to this, he also plans to end his long-term relationship with Sky Sports Golf as a TV analyst.

Harmon has worked with the company for over 20 years at Major tournaments, but is rumoured to be making his final goodbye at the Masters next month.

With Harmon being a much-loved character for his contribution at Majors as well as the Ryder Cup, he will be a huge loss to the Sky Sports Golf team.

The 75-year-old is well-known for teaching Tiger Woods to his first eight Major victories until their split in 2003, and currently coaches World Number One Dustin Johnson as well as Rickie Fowler and Jimmy Walker, Danielle Kang and more.

Golf Monthly Instruction

He has instructed a whole host of big names, including Greg Norman, Phil Mickelson, Adam Scott and Ernie Els.

However, he has now decided that he will no longer spend time on the range of tournaments, with the travelling proving to be too much.

Harmon, who turns 76 in August, has already been scaling back his time spent on the Tour in the last few years.

This has meant his son, Claude Harmon, has already taken over some responsibility in coaching both Fowler and Johnson on some aspects of their game.

With him now retiring, it will be no surprise to see his son Claude take over and teach Johnson and Fowler full-time.

Trending On Golf Monthly

Claude, who is based at the Floridian Golf Club, also teaches three-time major winner Brooks Koepka.