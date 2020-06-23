The two-time PGA Tour winner tested positive and has withdrawn from this week's tournament

Cameron Champ Tests Positive For Covid-19 At Travelers Championship

Following on from Nick Watney last week, the PGA Tour has had another player test positive for Covid-19 this week at the Travelers Championship.

Cameron Champ has tested positive prior to the Travelers Championship in Connecticut, the third event back in the PGA Tour restart, and has been forced to withdraw from the event.

“I feel great physically and I was obviously surprised and disappointed to learn of the test result,” said Champ.

“It’s important now to take the necessary steps and measures to protect others, including my loved ones.”

“Champ will have the PGA Tour’s full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines,” the Tour said in a statement.

The PGA Tour is expected to release full testing results at the completion of the pre-tournament testing process on Wednesday.

After five-time PGA Tour winner Nick Watney tested positive last week, 11 further people were tested who had come into contact with him and they all tested negative.

The Korn Ferry Tour has also recorded positive tests in each of its first two events.

Our thoughts are with both Cameron Champ and Nick Watney and we wish them both a speedy recovery and return to action.

Cameron Champ was T14th at the Charles Schwab Challenge two weeks ago and did not play last week’s RBC Heritage.

The American has won twice on the PGA Tour, at the 2018 Sanderson Farms Championship and the 2019 Safeway Open.

Cameron Champ was T14th at the Charles Schwab Challenge two weeks ago and did not play last week's RBC Heritage.

The American has won twice on the PGA Tour, at the 2018 Sanderson Farms Championship and the 2019 Safeway Open.