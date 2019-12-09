The Aussie wasn't a fan of Reed's camera angle response after his two-stroke penalty at the Hero World Challenge

Cameron Smith Calls Out Patrick Reed Over B****** Excuse

Cameron Smith is not buying Patrick Reed’s excuse for twice brushing sand during practice swings in a waste area at the Hero World Challenge.

Reed was penalised two strokes for the incident in the third round at Albany, which he said was made to look worse due to the camera angle.

However, one player who doesn’t believe Reed’s excuse is Australian Cameron Smith, who is on the opposing side to the American in Melbourne this week at the Presidents Cup.

“If you make a mistake maybe once, you could maybe understand but to give a bit of a bulls*** response like the camera angle … that’s pretty up there,” Smith said in an interview with the Australian Associated Press.

The World No.52, who finished T27th at the Australian Open, also hopes that crowds ‘give it’ to Reed at this week’s Presidents Cup.

That’s after countryman Marc Leishman said that the crowds will have some “pretty good ammo” on the Texan.

Golf Monthly Instruction

“There are opportunities there, put it that way. Maybe not shovels, but I think he’s definitely opened a door there, that he’s brought on himself,” Leishman told Reuters.

“As long as it’s not disrespectful, I think. You never want to cross the line, but I think there is some pretty good ammo there, isn’t there?”

“I hope so,” Cameron Smith said regarding the fans giving Reed stick.

“I don’t have any sympathy for anyone that cheats.

“I hope the crowd absolutely gives it to not only him, but everyone (on the American team) next week.”

Trending On Golf Monthly

Related: The top 10 golfers of 2019 – See who we ranked No.1

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram