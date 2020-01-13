The Aussie birdied the final hole to get into a playoff and then beat Brendan Steele on the first extra hole

Cameron Smith Wins Sony Open In Playoff

Cameron Smith beat Brendan Steele in a playoff to win his second PGA Tour title at the Sony Open.

The Aussie was one behind playing partner Steele with two to play but the American finished bogey-par to give Smith a chance.

Steele missed the green on the par-3 17th and failed to get up-and-down for birdie before parring the par-5 18th after a wayward second shot.

Smith made a clutch eight footer to birdie the final hole and match Steele who then bogeyed the first playoff hole to lose.

Watch: Smith’s birdie on 18 in regulation

It is Cameron Smith’s third big individual professional win of his career after back-to-back Australian PGA Championship victories in 2017 and 2018.

He also won the Zurich Classic doubles event with Jonas Blixt in 2017.

It’s a continuation of good form for the 26-year-old who was T3rd late last year at the Zozo Championship and T10th in his previous start at the Australian PGA Championship.

He is now up to 31st in the world.

He also had a decent Presidents Cup with 2.5 points from four matches including a singles win over Justin Thomas.

Smith was three down after five against JT but clawed it back to win 2&1, however he was just one of two Internationals to win on the final day as the USA fought back to win.

The Presidents Cup took place in Smith’s homeland of Australia, a country that is currently facing a crisis with the terrible raging bushfires.

Smith donated $500 for every birdie he made at the Sony Open, raising a total of $10,500 after 21 birdies.

“Every birdie putt I had, just meant that little bit more,” he said after his win.

“Rather than kind of wanting to make it I almost felt like I had to make it.

“I’ve always been quite good at not giving up. I’ve never felt the need to kind of mentally check out in any way. It was a big fight all week basically.”

A big fight indeed after being four over par after two holes on Thursday.

“I think I drew a little bit from the Presidents Cup,” Smith said.

“I felt as though I played some of my best golf that week, and with such little time between these events I think that’s kind of rolled over definitely into this week.”

“I realise Australia is doing it tough right now and the focus is probably not on my golf for good reason.

“But hopefully it gave a few people reason to smile for a moment or two,” Smith said.

2020 Sony Open Leaderboard:

1 Cameron Smith -11

2 Brendan Steele -11

3 Webb Simpson -10

T4 Graeme McDowell -9

T4 Ryan Palmer -9

T4 Kevin Kisner -9

T7 Lanton Griffin -8

T7 Ted Potter Jr -8

T9 Cameron Davis -7

T9 Henrik Norlander -7

