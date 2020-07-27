Camilo Villegas’ 22-Month-Old Daughter Passes Away

Camilo and Maria Villegas' 22-month-old daughter Mia has sadly passed away from tumours

The PGA Tour has announced the heartbreaking news that Camilo Villegas’ 22-month-old daughter has passed away.

Villegas announced last month that Mia was undergoing her second bout of chemotherapy for tumours on her brain and spine.

In a tearful press conference, he said that his wife has encouraged him to return to golf after the pair found out Mia had the tumours in February.

“She went through surgery and obviously needed treatment. She just started her second round of chemotherapy,” Villegas said at the time.

“It’s been really tough to see her—because you know how it is, she’s in pain. But she keeps fighting, she’s inspiring us and again that’s why I’m here.

“We don’t know exactly what’s going to happen. She started her second round of chemo; the doctor doesn’t want to do a very detailed scan until after a third round. It’s some anxious times,”

Our thoughts are with the Villegas family.

“The PGA Tour is deeply saddened having lost a member of our family, Mia Villegas,” Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement.

“We grieve with Camilo and Maria and our thoughts and prayers are with the Villegas family.”

Villegas, a four-time PGA Tour winner, last played in June on the Korn Ferry Tour where he posted a T33rd finish.

