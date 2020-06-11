Villegas' made the announcement of his daughter's illness at a Korn Ferry Challenge event.

Camilo Villegas Reveals Daughter Is Battling Tumours

Colombian professional golfer Camilo Villegas revealed this week at the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass, that his 20-month-old daughter Mia is battling tumours.

“She went through surgery and obviously needed treatment. She just started her second round of chemotherapy,” Villegas said. “It’s been really tough to see her—because you know how it is, she’s in pain. But she keeps fighting, she’s inspiring us and again that’s why I’m here.”

“We don’t know exactly what’s going to happen. She started her second round of chemo; the doctor doesn’t want to do a very detailed scan until after a third round. It’s some anxious times,” Villegas said.

“Hopefully the medicine is doing the right job and in a month and a half or two we’ll get some good news and we’ll continue with treatment until she beats it.”

In terms of Villegas playing this week at TPC Sawgrass, it was actually his wife who pushed him to compete to clear his mind.

Villegas had been struggling last year with a shoulder injury but had a good start to this season with a tied-4th finish at the Country Club de Bogota Championship.

That being said he acknowledged he has no real idea of where his golf game is at the moment.

“You’ve got to follow your instincts, and honestly I don’t know if my instincts are to come play this week. It’s been weird. I don’t really know where my mind is. I know where my heart is,” Villegas said.

“But you also have to listen to the people that love you, and that’s what my wife said: just go out there and enjoy. Golf is what you’ve done for years, golf has given you so many great things, and little Mia is inspiring the last few months to keep doing what we’re doing.

“So, that’s why I’m here. What’s going to happen, who knows. Play good, good. Play bad, good. But again, it’s just nice to be here.”

