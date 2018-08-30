Canary Wharf will host the second edition of the 2018 Hero Challenge in October as part of the build up to the British Masters. By Matt Cradock





Canary Wharf to host 2018 Hero Challenge

After Edinburgh Castle took centre stage ahead of the Scottish Open, the European Tour will be hosting the second Hero Challenge of 2018 with the backdrop of Canary Wharf as part of the British Masters build up.

The Hero Challenge first appeared in 2016 at The British Masters at the Grove where Frenchman Alexander Levy triumphed.

It also featured three times in 2017 at the Scottish Open, British Masters and also the DP World Tour Championships in Dubai. The events were won by Masters Champion Patrick Reed, 23-time European Tour winner Lee Westwood and Chinese star Hoatong Li.

Englishman Justin Rose will be headlining this year’s event in London with some of the European Tour’s elite players set to join Rose at the one hole shoot-out event.

Speaking about the event the Englishman said: “I think it’s a great idea to bring golf into the heart of London and Canary Wharf will be pretty spectacular backdrop. It’s always fun to do something a bit different and reach new audiences.”

The Hero Challenge will play as a build up to the main event on Thursday as Rose will also be the tournament host for the British Masters, this year’s course will be Walton Heath in Surrey.

Since returning in 2015 the British Masters has been a major success with many big names on the European Tour playing host and attendance numbers increasing year by year.

Ian Poulter was the first to host the event in 2015 at Woburn, which hadn’t been played in six years, Luke Donald was the next host in 2016 at The Grove with Lee Westwood playing as last year’s host at Close House.

Irishman Paul Dunne claimed the coveted title last year with a final round 61 which included a chip-in on the 18th hole and he will be looking to defend his title when the event starts in October.

