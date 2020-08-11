Who is going to win the event being played in Wales this week

Celtic Classic Golf Betting Tips 2020

While the PGA Championship and Collin Morikawa took many of the headlines last week the European Tour’s UK Swing continues to entertain and it is in Wales for the first time this week with the Celtic Classic being played at Celtic Manor near Newport.

Last week’s champion Andy Sullivan is once again in the field this week and he is also the favourite (12/1 with Betfred).

Other fancied players include Joost Luiten (14/1 with Betfred), Thomas Detry (16/1 with Betfred).

Celtic Classic Golf Betting Tips 2020 Advised Bets

Kurt Kitayama 3 points each way at 33/1 with Betfred – The American has skipped over the Atlantic this week to tee it up having played in the PGA Championship and making the cut to boot. Has not had the most successful time over in the states this year, so will be happy to be back on European shores, where he has had much to cheer over the past few years. Don’t forget, with Betfred you can get £30 in Free Bets when you bet just £10 and get up to 30 Free Casino Spins

Brandon Stone 2 points each way at 50/1 with Betfred – The South African looked back to playing somewhere near his best with his T6th last week – a multiple winner on tour who has triumphed on UK shores before – think he is overpriced this week.

Wilco Nienaber 2 points each way at 66/1 with Betfred – The young South African had his best week in a European Tour event at the English Championship where he finished 4th. Generates incredible ball speed and seems comfortable in UK conditions – also fighting for his full European Tour status so has more than just a good tournament finish driving him on.

Dean Burmester 2 points each way at 80/1 with Betfred – Was close to winning last week, before just dropping back to tied 6th. The South African is a dangerous player and capable of going very low – think he should enjoy the test this week. Don’t forget, with Betfred you can get £30 in Free Bets when you bet just £10 and get up to 30 Free Casino Spins

