The Texan has become the fifth PGA Tour player to test positive for Covid-19

Chad Campbell Tests Positive For Covid-19

Chad Campbell has withdrawn from this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic after becoming the latest PGA Tour player to test positive for Covid-19.

The four-time PGA Tour winner was first reserve for this week’s event but is now heading into self isolation.

“While the positive test result is unnerving, I am incredibly grateful to be asymptomatic and feel physically well and my thoughts are with anyone dealing with Covid, directly or indirectly,” the 46-year-old said.

“I support the Tour’s protocol during this time and will be quarantining myself to protect others until I am well.

“I am looking forward to competing again once it is deemed safe for me to make my return.”

Chad Campbell last won on the PGA Tour in 2007, after wins in 2003, 2004 and 2006.

He is most-known for his runner-up finish at the 2009 Masters, where he lost in a playoff, alongside Kenny Perry, to Angel Cabrera.

The American was also 2nd at the 2003 USPGA Championship and has played in three Ryder Cups.

His first PGA Tour win was a big one at the 2003 Tour Championship.

He currently ranks 716th in the world, having been as high as 9th in 2004.

Campbell’s positive test is the PGA Tour’s seventh case of Covid-19, after Nick Watney, Cameron Champ, Denny McCarthy, Harris English, Brooks Koepka’s caddie Ricky Elliott and Graeme McDowell’s caddie Ken Comboy.

The PGA Tour has also announced that Brandon Wu, Taylor Montgomery and Jonathan Hodge have all tested positive on the Korn Ferry Tour and withdrawn from this week’s event in Colorado.

