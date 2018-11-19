Charles Howell III wins The RSM Classic

Charles Howell III beat Patrick Rodgers on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff to win The RSM Classic at the Sea Island Resort in Georgia.

Charles Howell III holed a 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th at the Sea Island Resort to beat Patrick Rodgers in a playoff for The RSM Classic.

Rodgers only just made the cut at the Sea Island Resort. He opened with a pair of 70s and was 12 shots back of Howell at that stage. But he came to life on the weekend and posted closing rounds of 61 and 62 to reach 19-under-par for the tournament.

Howell came to the last hole of regulation play tied at the top of the board with Rodgers. He gave himself a chance to win the event outright, but his putt narrowly missed the cup.

On the first extra hole, both Howell and Rodgers had birdie chances that wouldn’t drop and on the second extra hole, Rodgers missed his try from 20-feet before Howell sent his putt home to claim his first win since 2007.

With the victory, Howell earned $1,152,000 and a start in The Masters in his home town of Augusta – It will be the first time he has played in the year’s first Major since 2012.

“That was the first thing that popped into my head (after making the clinching putt),” Howell said. “Obviously, it means a lot to me being from Augusta but it means a lot to every player, right? Every golfer in the world knows what the Masters is so I’m nothing special on that. But that tournament, that atmosphere, just everything … it’s tough at home to sit back and watch that on television.”

Rodgers was 17-under-par for the weekend. Taking just 123 shots on Saturday and Sunday, he was just a shot off Troy Matteson’s PGA Tour record of 122 for consecutive rounds.

“I fought as hard as I could,” said Rodgers. “I didn’t really back down. I stayed aggressive and I made birdies all the way to the finish. It’s a testament to how well Charles played.”

Webb Simpson had a 12-foot birdie opportunity at the final hole to join the playoff, but just missed. Luke List and Bryan Blaum tied for fourth at 17-under.

Tour rookie Cameron Champ was in a four-way tie for first with Howell, Rodgers and Simpson with seven holes to play. But he fell back, shot 69 and finished alone in sixth at 16 under.

The RSM Classic

Sea Island Resort, Sea Island, Georgia

15-18 November

Purse: $6,400,000 Par: 70

1 Charles Howell III (USA) 64 64 68 67 263 $1,152,000

2 Patrick Rodgers (USA) 70 70 61 62 263 $691,200

3 Webb Simpson (USA) 68 68 63 65 264 $435,200

T4 Ryan Blaum (USA) 69 65 65 66 265 $281,600

T4 Luke List (USA) 69 68 63 65 265 $281,600

6 Cameron Champ (USA) 68 63 66 69 266 $230,400

T7 Zach Johnson (USA) 70 66 65 66 267 $192,800

T7 Kevin Kisner (USA) 70 69 63 65 267 $192,800

T7 Peter Uihlein (USA) 66 71 67 63 267 $192,800

T7 Chase Wright (USA) 67 69 67 64 267 $192,800

