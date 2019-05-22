The PGA Tour is back in Texas this week, check out our Charles Schwab Challenge Golf Betting Tips 2019
Charles Schwab Challenge Golf Betting Tips 2019
The PGA Tour is in Texas this week for the Charles Schwab Challenge being played at Colonial Golf Club.
The event has changed names this year, with Justin Rose defending what was known as the Fort Worth Invitational in 2018 – the Englishman is the 9/1 favourite this week.
Other well-fancied golfers include Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler, all of whom are at the 12/1 mark to win this week.
Charles Schwab Challenge Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets
Xander Schauffele 5 points each way at 16/1 with Sportnation.bet – Not got the best record here, but there isn’t a course out there that he can’t knock it round. 10 events this year he has missed one cut and has had three top 10s including a win and a 2nd. In the last 15 months he has finished 2nd at The Open, The Players and The Masters – with a little luck we would be talking a lot more about him.
Ian Poulter 3 points each way at 33/1 with Sportnation.bet – Still in the World’s Top 30 and for a good reason. Last week’s missed cut was his first since September. Five top 10s this year from 12 events and has had two top 10s in six appearances here previously.
Ryan Palmer 2 points each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet – A Texas native who has played in this event on 16 occasions. He is a member at Colonial and has had three top 5s here in the past. Of course he won the team event with Jon Rahm at the Zurich Classic a month ago.
Danny Lee 2 points each way at 70/1 with Sportnation.bet – I cannot believe he is this long, he lives in the area, has played in the event seven times, never missed a cut here and has had four top 25s. Had a good week at Bethpage last week as well.
