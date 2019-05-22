Expand Best Golf Balls 2019

Charles Schwab Challenge Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets

Xander Schauffele 5 points each way at 16/1 with Sportnation.bet – Not got the best record here, but there isn’t a course out there that he can’t knock it round. 10 events this year he has missed one cut and has had three top 10s including a win and a 2nd. In the last 15 months he has finished 2nd at The Open, The Players and The Masters – with a little luck we would be talking a lot more about him.

Ian Poulter 3 points each way at 33/1 with Sportnation.bet – Still in the World’s Top 30 and for a good reason. Last week’s missed cut was his first since September. Five top 10s this year from 12 events and has had two top 10s in six appearances here previously.

Ryan Palmer 2 points each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet – A Texas native who has played in this event on 16 occasions. He is a member at Colonial and has had three top 5s here in the past. Of course he won the team event with Jon Rahm at the Zurich Classic a month ago.

Danny Lee 2 points each way at 70/1 with Sportnation.bet – I cannot believe he is this long, he lives in the area, has played in the event seven times, never missed a cut here and has had four top 25s. Had a good week at Bethpage last week as well.

