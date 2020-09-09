The World No.28 has had to withdraw from the second women's Major of 2020 after testing positive for Covid-19

Charley Hull Tests Positive For Covid-19 Ahead Of ANA Inspiration

Charley Hull is out of this week’s ANA Inspiration after testing positive for Covid-19.

“As part of the LPGA Tour’s Covid-19 testing process, I was informed this morning that I tested positive for Covid-19 and I have withdrawn from the ANA Inspiration,” Hull said.

“I didn’t feel great yesterday but I put it down to jet lag, the heat and my asthma playing up.

“I now realise I have some mild symptoms which feel similar to having a cold and I am self-isolating and working with Tour on contact tracing.

“I am very disappointed to have to withdraw from what is one of my favourite events of the year but wish everyone the best of luck at this week’s tournament and look forward to when I can return to playing on Tour.”

Hull is the highest-ranked golfer to contract Covid-19 and will miss out on the chance to win her maiden Major title this week in California.

The Englishwoman has only finished outside of the top 26 once in this event in seven starts, with T2nd, T6th and T7th finishes.

World No.1 and defending champion Jin Young Ko is also out but eight of the world’s top 10 are in the field.

AIG Women’s Open champion Sophia Popov hasn’t qualified and has not been given an exemption despite outrage on social media.

