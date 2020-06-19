The World No.25 beat Liz Young in a playoff to win the inaugural event in Hampshire

Charley Hull Wins First Justin Rose Ladies Series Event

Ladies professional golf got back up-and-running in the UK with Charley Hull winning the inaugural Justin Rose Ladies Series tournament at Brokenhurst Manor Golf Club.

Hull beat Liz Young in a playoff to win the title and £5,000.

The 24-year-old made six birdies in her round of 70 on a difficult day for scoring.

She was leading by two with two holes to play but double-bogeyed the 17th and finished at level par, whilst Liz Young was three over after 12 and eagled the 13th to climb back towards par.

Liz Young hit the opening tee shot of the tournament having been influential in starting the series before Justin Rose got involved.

Charley Hull, the World No.25, has won twice on the Ladies European Tour and once on the LPGA Tour.

The 24-year-old is already somewhat of a Solheim Cup veteran with four appearances for Team Europe.

The event was the first of eight tournaments in the series, where players pay a £125 entry fee, although purses and the order of merit title have been significantly boosted by the Roses who committed £35,000 to the series.

American Golf matched the £35,000 and Computacenter also came on board as a sponsor.

The next tournament takes place on 25th June at Moor Park Golf Club.

The final event will be played out over the Berkshire Golf Club and the West Course at Wentworth, which will host women’s professional golf for the first time.

