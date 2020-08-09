The 24-year-old won the inaugural series after a wildfire shortened the Grand Final

Charley Hull Wins Rose Ladies Series Title After Fire Cancellation

Charley Hull won the inaugural Rose Ladies Series Order of Merit title after a sad ending to what has been a fantastic series.

The Englishwoman won the first event at Brokenhurst Manor and topped the Order of Merit after finishing 2nd in the Grand Final.

Alice Hewson won the finale after the third round had to be cancelled due to a serious wildfire in the local area spread to the West Course at Wentworth.

The famous Burma Road was hosting a women’s professional event for the first time but play was abandoned mid-way through the day for safety reasons.

Hewson was five under after the opening two rounds at North Hants, two ahead of Hull.

She won £10,000 for victory.

Hewson won the most recent Ladies European Tour event at the Investec South African Women’s Open in March.

Charley Hull managed to overtake Georgia Hall at the top of the Order of Merit, with Hall in third place in the Grand Final at one under.

Hull won £20,000 as the Order of Merit champion.

Liz Young, who initially started the series with a one-off event at Brokenhurst Manor, finished in 3rd on the Order of Merit with Moor Park winner Meg MacLaren in fourth.

Gabriella Cowley, winner at the JCB Golf and Country Club, finished in fifth.

The series was set out to keep the ladies competitive during a time of no golf, and the main Ladies European Tour resumes this week with the Scottish Open.

The newly-named Women’s Open, previously the Women’s British Open, takes place at Royal Troon the following week.

