The PGA Tour recently outlined the process for getting players to each tournament in the USA.

Chartered Planes To Take Players To Each PGA Tour Tournament

The PGA Tour has outlined its plan for restarting professional golf in the United States and it includes the use of chartered planes to take players to each tournament around the country.

Senior Vice President Tournament Administration Andy Levinson outlined the ins and outs of the plan in a recent media call acknowledging that every precaution in relation to health and safety has been thought out.

He began by saying; “this is a plan that we have been developing over the course of the last two months with input from the PGA Tour medical adviser Dr. Tom Hospel.

“We have also consulted with a professor from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and he is a professor at the Harvard Medical School who’s an expert on infectious diseases, and we’ve been fortunate to have direct conversations with the Federal Coronavirus Task Force as well as other specialists and laboratory directors and in consultation with the other professional sports leagues.

“We will be providing charter flights in between tournament locations in the near term. Players will have the option of taking the charter flight that we provide or using NetJets, and this is a service that we’ll be providing across PGA Tour, PGA Tour Champions, and Korn Ferry Tour, as well.

“Anybody who uses the charter flight will be required to submit to viral testing prior to departure.”

“We will allow some exceptions to that, whether it’s players traveling in RVs or players who prefer to stay in rental homes, and we’re providing guidance on the sanitisation practices that we expect from those types of properties.

“And of course, if somebody does live in the local market, they’re free to stay in their own home, all while practicing that safer‑at‑home philosophy that we’ve become accustomed to.”

What this means for players who live outside the United States who primarily play on the PGA Tour, is unclear. That being said Levinson did acknowledge that the PGA Tour was looking into how that problem can be resolved.

He said; “We are working with the Federal Government to facilitate the return of players and caddies who are currently residing outside of the United States, and we’re optimistic that that’s going to occur.

“We have a relatively small number of PGA Tour players, around 25 or so, that are currently outside of the United States.

“But we’re optimistic that we will be able to facilitate their return prior to our return to competition.”

