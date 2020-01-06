The 2018 Masters champion was heckled during a crucial moment at the Tournament of Champions

WATCH: “Cheater!” – Patrick Reed Heckled In Hawaii

Patrick Reed finished T2nd at the Tournament of Champions, missing out in a playoff to Justin Thomas.

It was another good result for an in-form Reed but it was slightly marred after ugly scenes involving a fan shouting ‘cheater’ whilst a crucial putt was on its way to the hole.

The 2018 Masters champion faced a putt of around 8ft on the 3rd playoff hole for birdie, which would have continued the playoff had he holed it, and it was loud-and-clear what the fan said as the putt missed.

Reed looked to the stands with disgust, with the TV commentators commenting on the issue.

“That was pretty unfortunate,” Golf Channel announcer Dan Hicks said whilst commentating live.

“You see Reed glaring up into the stands. Someone yelled as loud and as clear as day, ‘Cheater!'”

“I didn’t hear that,” Hicks’ co-commentator Paul Azinger said.

“I did. There was no doubt about it, Zing,” Hicks replied.

The broadcast then replayed the putt with Azinger describing the scenes as “ugly.”

Reed holed the following putt for par but it wasn’t enough as Thomas, whose birdie putt was shorter than Reed’s par attempt, duly holed for his 12th PGA Tour title.

Watch the full incident below via Sky Sports –

The call of ‘cheater’ comes after Reed’s controversial penalty during the Hero World Challenge last month.

He was heckled in Melbourne during the Presidents Cup where he made a shovel gesture to the crowd before his caddie was banned from the final day’s play for shoving a spectator.

Whilst controversy may be following the Texan around currently, he is in great form with five top-10s in his last seven starts.

He is currently ranked 12th in the world.

He is currently ranked 12th in the world.