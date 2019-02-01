The American turned an eagle putt into a double bogey

WATCH: Chesson Hadley Hits Eagle Putt Into Water, Makes Double

Chesson Hadley had a whirwind opening round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open including a crazy 17th hole.

The American drove the par-4 17th green, hitting his tee shot 314 yards, to leave himself an eagle putt of some 90ft.

It would perhaps have been understandable if he three-putted, but what happened next was not was he would have been expecting.

He missed the putt left and it kept going left…until it reached the greenside pond. Yes, he putted his ball into the water.

Watch the video below:

He eventually made a double-bogey six…despite driving the green!

Hadley was four under for his front nine and five under by the time he reached the 14th, although he would play his last five holes in five over to shoot a level par 71.

It’s not the first time a pro has putted into the water, and it’s not even the first time it has happened on that particular hole.

Last year, the same thing happened to Ollie Schneiderjans: