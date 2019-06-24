The American won for the first time on the PGA Tour since 2008

Chez Reavie Wins Travelers Championship

Chez Reavie held on to win his first PGA Tour title in almost 11 years at the Travelers Championship.

The American began the day six clear but was chased down by Keegan Bradley who had closed the gap to just one with two holes to play.

However, Bradley made a double-bogey on 17 whilst Reavie made birdie for a three-shot swing to ultimately seal the title.

Watch: Reavie’s winning birdie on 17

Both players parred the last to keep the gap to four with Reavie finishing on 17 under par with a closing 71 (-1).

It is Reavie’s first victory since the 2008 Canadian Open, which came in his rookie season on the PGA Tour.

The 37-year-old has had a number of close calls through the years including a runner-up finish at the 2011 Deutsche Bank Championship, where he lost in a playoff to Webb Simpson after bogeying the par-5 last.

Golf Monthly Instruction

He was also runner-up to Gary Woodland at the 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open, and came into the Travelers on great form after a T3 finish at Pebble Beach at last week’s US Open.

Keegan Bradley was five under for the day after four birdies in six holes on the back nine but his double on 17 ultimately cost him dearly.

The 2011 USPGA Champion hit a 9 iron through the back of the green on the par-4 from a fairway bunker and then three-putted.

He finished in a tie for 2nd with Zack Sucher who chipped in on the last for his third-straight birdie.

Paul Casey was T5th after a five under 65, in a round that included an eagle 2 at the drivable par-4 15th as well as four birdies and a solitary bogey.

Casey attended Arizona State University with Reavie and was there to congratulate him after his victory.

“He’s tough as nails,” the Englishman said of the champion.

“He doesn’t have the physical attributes that seem to be what you need to play nowadays (5ft9), but he’s always nipping at your heels, like a Jack Russell.

Trending On Golf Monthly

“He’s brilliant.”