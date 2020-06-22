The four-time PGA Tour winner was victorious on the Korn Ferry Tour in his eighth start back since taking time away from the game

Chris Kirk Wins First Title Since Break For Alcoholism And Depression

Chris Kirk completed a stunning comeback at the weekend, winning his first title since his seven-month break from the PGA Tour last year to battle his struggles with alcohol and mental health.

The four-time PGA Tour winner won The King and Bear Classic in Florida on the Korn Ferry Tour to end a four-year drought since his last win at Colonial on the PGA Tour in May 2015.

It was his eighth tournament back following his time away from the game.

Kirk announced last year that he was taking an indefinite break from professional golf, saying that he has “dealt with alcohol abuse and depression for some time now.”

He also went on to say, “I thought I could control it, but after multiple relapses I have come to realise that I can’t fix this on my own.”

The American’s final round 67 was enough to win by one at 26 under par, and the victory moves him up to 265th in the world from outside of the top 500 last week.

He has played seven times on the PGA Tour since his return and missed five cuts.

Kirk, who played in the 2015 Presidents Cup, attended support meetings to help get his life back on track before his return to golf.

“A lot of people end up really needing a lose your house, get a divorce, go bankrupt type of rock bottom to come out of it,” he told the PGA Tour.

“I thank god everyday that I didn’t have to quite go that far.”

After his win, he told the PGA Tour: “It gives me a deeper sense of appreciation and gratitude for everything.

“I’m a completely different person than I was two years ago.

“I can’t wait to get home tonight and give my wife and three boys a hug and that’s what I care more about now.

“It’s amazing seeing the complete shift in my mentality as far as that’s concerned.”

Kirk reached a career-high 16th in the world in 2015 and has won seven times across the PGA and Korn Ferry Tours.

