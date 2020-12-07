The South African won his national Open by five strokes to lift his second trophy in a row

Christiaan Bezuidenhout Goes Back-To-Back In South Africa

Christiaan Bezuidenhout followed up his Dunhill Championship win at Leopard Creek last week with another huge victory on home soil at the South African Open.

Bezuidenhout began the day five clear of Jamie Donaldson and ended it in the same position after both men carded three-under-par 69s.

The South African came home in four under to pull away after a slow front nine.

He made three birdies in a row at the 10th, 11th and 12th and then picked up another with a 2 at the 16th.

The 26-year-old moves up to a career-high 35th in the world and heads into this week’s DP World Tour Championship fifth in the Race to Dubai standings.

“It’s unbelievable to stand here with an Open win,” Bezuidenhout said after winning the tournament that was first played in 1903.

“It’s any South African golfer’s dream to win a national tournament. It’s unreal.

“I fought hard today, the front nine things didn’t really go my way and I just dug deep to come out with a win today.

“That was massive (birdieing the tenth, 11th and 12th). I have to say, the second putt on 11 was huge and obviously the putt on 12 was a bonus, I just tried to get it close inside a couple of feet and made it.

“I knew I had to make pars coming in and I did it. I’m really, really chuffed to stand here as a winner.”

