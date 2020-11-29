The South African is up to a career-high 41st in the world after his second European Tour victory

Christiaan Bezuidenhout Wins Dunhill Championship

After winning his maiden European Tour title at Valderrama last year, Christiaan Bezuidenhout picked up number two on another world class course in the form of Leopard Creek.

The South African played a superb final round in windy conditions to eventually ease to a four stroke win after a whirlwind day for his opponents.

Bezuidenhout’s bogey-free three-under-par back nine got the job done after going out in level par due to a double bogey and a single at the 7th and 8th.

He finished at 14 under par after a closing 69 (-3), his fourth sub-70 round of the week.

Bezuidenhout made back-to-back birdies at 14 and 15 on the way to victory:

Overnight leader Adrian Meronk shot four over to finish T2nd along with Jayden Schaper who was three over on Sunday.

Sean Crocker was also T2nd after giving Bezuidenhout a nice easy walk down the 18th due to triple-bogey 8 at the finishing hole.

Richard Bland was the fourth man in T2nd for his fifth runner-up finish in the last two years after four 2nd places on the Challenge Tour last year.

Bezuidenhout moves up to a career-high 41st in the world with what is his fourth professional victory.

“It’s incredible,” he said.

“This tournament has been close to my heart since I played it for the first time. It’s always been a tournament I wanted to win and to pull it off today is really, really special to me.

“I’m proud of myself to stick in there and to have pulled it off round here.

“I played with Louis (Oosthuizen) and Charl (Schwartzel) in a practice round at Augusta and they said you can’t play this course the way you played it with the previous grass on it. I never thought of it that way and I just came here with a different frame of mind and I played it like it’s playing now – firm and fast.”

