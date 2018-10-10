The PGA Tour are in Asia this week at TPC Kuala Lumpur, check out who we have backed with these CIMB Classic Golf Betting Tips
CIMB Classic Golf Betting Tips
The PGA Tour begins its Asian swing this week at the CIMB Classic, with Malaysia and TPC Kuala Lumpur the destination.
Pat Perez defends the title he won last year whilst 2015 and 2016 champion Justin Thomas heads into the event as favourite.
Thomas’ first ever PGA Tour win came at the CIMB Classic and he arrives in form after winning four points at the Ryder Cup.
JT is the strong favourite at 17/4 whilst Xander Schaufelle, third last year, is second-favourite at 13/1.
There is a strong field in attendance who will try and stop Thomas, including the likes of Paul Casey (16/1) and BMW Championship winner Keegan Bradley (21/1).
Last week, the GM Tipster came close to picking his 8th winner of the year but Ryan Moore lost out in a playoff at the Safeway Open.
Let’s hope some money can be made this week in Malaysia…
CIMB Classic Preview, TV Times
Pat Perez is defending champion at TPC Kuala…
CIMB Classic Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Paul Casey 4 points each way at 16/1 with Sportnation.bet – Fresh off of a fine Ryder Cup performance Paul Casey returns to action this week in Malaysia where he was 7th last year. He had a very good Asian swing last year and has had some very decent finishes at this event, 16/1 looks good.
Brandt Snedeker 3 points each way at 29/1 with Sportnation.bet – Snedeker is quite high odds this week considering he was five clear at one stage during the final round on Sunday. He did have a poor finish but is playing far too well at the moment to not back at these odds, which are probably so high because he hasn’t played in this event in recent years. However, four top 10s in his last eight starts including his Wyndham Championship victory.
Stewart Cink 1 point each way at 60/1 with Sportnation.bet – The American has returned to form in 2018 with three top fives on the PGA Tour last season including a T4th at the USPGA Championship and a T2nd at the Travelers. He was T13th here last season too.
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 1 point each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Thai makes his first start as a PGA Tour member this week in Kuala Lumpur. He hasn’t had great form lately but then again hasn’t played in a month. Aphibarnrat has already won in Asia this year and is classy player, currently ranked 37th in the world. With Sportnation paying top fives, each way at 66/1 here looks good.
Please do bet responsibly and the best of luck to you!