CIMB Classic Golf Betting Tips

The PGA Tour begins its Asian swing this week at the CIMB Classic, with Malaysia and TPC Kuala Lumpur the destination.

Pat Perez defends the title he won last year whilst 2015 and 2016 champion Justin Thomas heads into the event as favourite.

Thomas’ first ever PGA Tour win came at the CIMB Classic and he arrives in form after winning four points at the Ryder Cup.

JT is the strong favourite at 17/4 whilst Xander Schaufelle, third last year, is second-favourite at 13/1.

There is a strong field in attendance who will try and stop Thomas, including the likes of Paul Casey (16/1) and BMW Championship winner Keegan Bradley (21/1).

Last week, the GM Tipster came close to picking his 8th winner of the year but Ryan Moore lost out in a playoff at the Safeway Open.

