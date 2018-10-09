The PGA Tour begins a three week “Asian Swing” with the CIMB Classic at TPC Kuala Lumpur. Pat Perez is defending champion and a strong field has gathered.



CIMB Classic Preview, TV Times

Pat Perez is defending champion in the CIMB Classic at TPC Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. He’s joined in the field by no fewer than seven Major champions.

Two-time CIMB Classic winner Justin Thomas will tee it up once again, so too will Billy Horschel, Keegan Bradley, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and another two-time CIMB Classic champion Ryan Moore.

Justin Thomas will start as favourite in this event, coming in off the back of a strong Ryder Cup showing. He played a part in earning four of the USA’s 10.5 points from Le Golf National. He’ll be looking to push on and enjoy more success in an event he won in 2015 and 2016.

This will be the ninth time the CIMB Classic has featured on the PGA Tour. Ben Crane was the winner in 2010 and, since then, Bo Van Pelt, Nick Watney, Ryan Moore, Justin Thomas and Pat Perez have been champions. In 2014, Moore successfully defended the title he first won in 2013. Justin Thomas made it two double wins in a row in the CIMB Classic. He won in 2015 and 2016. Pat Perez was champion last season, he won by four over Keegan Bradley.

TPC Kuala Lumpur was formerly known as the Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club but it joined the TPC stable of venues last summer. Originally designed by Nelson & Haworth and opened in 1991, the track was overhauled by Ted and Geoff Parslow in 2008.

The weather forecast isn’t great. There’s an almost constant threat of thunderstorms in KL and it would be quite a surprise if the tournament is completed without any delays.

Venue: TPC Kuala Lumpur (West), Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Date: Oct 11-14

Course stats: par 72, 7,005 yards

Purse: $7,000,000

Defending champion: Pat Perez (-24)

How to watch the CIMB Classic

TV Coverage:

Thursday 11 – Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event from 3.30am

Friday 12 – Sky Sports Golf from 3.30am and Sky Sports Main Event from 5am

Saturday 13 – Sky Sports Golf from 4am

Sunday 14 – Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event from 4am

Not a Sky Sports customer and want to watch the CIMB Classic?

Players to watch:

Justin Thomas – Twice a champion and coming in on the back of a good Ryder Cup showing. He’ll be the man to beat.

Ryan Moore – If anyone is qualified to stop Thomas this week, it’s Ryan Moore. Like Thomas, he’s a two-time winner and he is also on fine form, having lost in a playoff in the Safeway last week.

Xander Shcauffele – Played some great golf at the end of the playoffs and was tied third in this event last year.

Key hole: 14th. It may be only 358 yards long but, with a heavily bunkered fairway, and a tricky approach over a lake, it’s a hole that requires a careful and strategic approach.