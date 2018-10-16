The PGA Tour heads to South Korea this week for the second CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges

CJ Cup Preview, TV Times

After the CIMB Classic in Malaysia, the PGA Tour’s Asian Swing is in its second week as it takes in Jeju Island in South Korea for the lucrative CJ Cup & Nine Bridges.

Korean golf is huge at the moment, and the country is riding the wave with its third high-level Tour event in a row.

Two weeks ago it hosted the LPGA’s UL International Crown and last week it had the LPGA Hana Bank Championship.

Both events saw huge attendances and we should see that again this week with the men.

The CJ Cup has attracted a stacked field because of its place in the calendar before the WGC-HSBC Champions next week and the extremely high purse.

The winner this week will pick up a whopping $1.71m which is more than all of the WGC and FedEx Cup Playoff events.

The field is headlined by world number three Brooks Koepka, defending champion Justin Thomas, Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama, last week’s winner Marc Leishman and four of Europe’s winning Ryder Cup team.

The four Europeans are Paul Casey, Tyrrell Hatton, Ian Poulter and Alex Noren.

Last year, Justin Thomas beat Marc Leishman in a playoff which was contested over the brilliant risk-reward par-5 18th.

Thomas triumphed in what was his fourth victory of 2017.

The home nation is well represented this week with Sungjae Im a good shout at a high-place finish due to his T4 at the Safeway Open two weeks ago.

Other Koreans playing include 2017 Players Champion Si Woo Kim, Whee Kim (who was fourth here last year) and Sung Kang.

There’s no cut so this really is a ‘take your wheelbarrow’ event where a grand total of $9.25m is up for grabs.

The course at Nine Bridges is one of the finest in Asia as Korea’s only world top 100 course and has previously played host to LPGA Tour events.

Designed by Ronald Fream and David Dale it’s set across rolling pineland on the lower slopes of dormant volcano Mount Halla.

The weather looks like delivering some cool and breezy conditions, meaning scoring should be fairly high again.