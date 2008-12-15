Clark wins Australian Open play-off

Tim Clark claimed victory in the Australian Open at the weekend after a sudden-death play-off against Matthew Goggin.

Goggin had shared the lead after the first round in Sydney, but South-African Clark closed the final round with a five-under-par 67, matching the Australian on collated scores, and forcing extra holes.

Clark played a sand-save on the first extra hole which left Goggin to make a three-foot putt for par on the 18th green at the Royal Sydney course to stay in contention.

However, the Tasmanian’s attempt just missed and he was runner-up for the second week running, after narrowly missing out to fellow Australian Geoff Ogilvy at the Australian PGA Championship the week before.

Clark said: “I’m a bit stunned – I hate to win like that, you know it’s nice for someone to win it with a birdie.”

David Smail had held a comfortable overnight lead before the final day of play which had made a play-off situation seem unlikely.

But the New Zealander dropped points on both the 15th and 16th holes when he had consecutive double bogeys and Smail shared third with first round leaders Stephen Dartnall and Robert Allenby.

