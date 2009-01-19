Cobra set to launch S9-1 driver range

Cobra is set to launch its new S9-1 driver range and S9-1 fairway woods, designed to appeal to a range of different swing speeds with seniors, ladies, as well as an Offset model all available. Cobra’s exclusive ‘Hotter 9 Point face technology’ helps to maximise ball speeds across the entire face.

Last October the Cobra L5V driver, was billed as being the longest and straightest ever driver. The 460cc club face area was also deemed to be the most forgiving in golf. Cobra is now also offering a more traditional shape with a slightly smaller face width. The updated head and face shape has been adjusted to save weight and improve efficiency.

Professionals and low handicap players will be able to get their hands on the Cobra S-91 Pro S and Pro D drivers. The former is designed to give extreme ball speed players high launch and low spin. The Pro D, also aimed at the more skilful players, is designed in a similar way, although its smaller look appeals to professionals who look to finely shape their shots.

The Cobra S9-1 F is designed to suit fast speed players by promoting a straight to slight-draw ball flight with low-to-mid spin and high launch. Alongside is the Cobra S9-1 M designed for moderate ball speed players with a strong fade or slice that can utilise shot correcting draw bias. The Offset design helps square the face at impact to help produce straighter drives.

The new Cobra S9-1 driver will be available in early February.

Where next?

Galleries: Cobra S9-1 driver and fairway wood pictures

Blog: Cobra L5V driver

Equipment review: Cobra L5 driver

New equipment: TaylorMade R9 driver and Mixuno MX-700

News: Tiger Woods “honoured” by Obama invite

Instruction: Winter golf tips: Beat the cold war