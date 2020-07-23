The eight-time European Tour Order of Merit winner has lost almost three stone during lockdown

Colin Montgomerie Loses 40lbs Ahead Of Champions Tour Restart

Colin Montgomerie returns to action next week on the PGA Tour Champions with a much slender frame than pre-lockdown.

The eight-time European Tour Order of Merit winner has lost 40 lbs (almost three stone) over the Covid-19 break, mainly from eating less and doing pilates, stretching and strength training.

Monty installed a golf net in his garden and looked to be playing a fair bit of golf during the lockdown period, with an appearance at the Worplesdon Pro-Am.

He also posted pictures on social media playing at Wentworth, The Wisley, Hindhead and Sunningdale Heath.

“We’ve been quite strict in Europe, not leaving the house so I’ve lost about 40 pounds which was good, I needed to do that. I just haven’t eaten as much, so that’s easy enough,” Monty told the PGA Tour.

“My instructor couldn’t work so we had to do classes online and then eventually we figured out that she could come into the garden at my home and stay safely a few metres away.

“Beyond that, I am stretching so my flexibility is good.

“I’ve been doing strength work on my bike and on the treadmill.

“Losing weight is one thing, but then you can lose everything with it, the power, the muscle and the ability to play the game so you have to keep up strength.”

The European legend tees it up in next week’s Ally Challenge in Michigan and is currently halfway through his quarantine in Florida, where he has been working with swing coach Kevin Craggs.

“Five months of getting Fitter – Faster and technically ready to get back behind the ropes of competition. @montgomeriefdn a genuine inspiration to those who have a passion to improve,” Craggs wrote on social media.

The 57-year-old has won seven times on the PGA Tour Champions, including three Majors.

His last victory came at the Invesco QQQ Championship last November.

Monty says he plans to play in all the events up until November due to the current quarantine measures in place between the US and UK.

